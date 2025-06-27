Local kids set to launch hand-made model rockets at Palm Springs Air Museum SOAR camp

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) – The Palm Springs Air Museum is wrapping up week two of it's Science of Aviation Rocketry camp for ages 10 to 14, giving local kids the chances to design, build and launch model rockets.

Organizers say the program is designed to "ignite curiosity and inspire future innovators." The group of fifth through eight graders engages in hands-one activities at the Palm Springs Air Museum from Monday to Friday.

The group of up to 15 kids will learn rocket design and launch sciences based on the "Next Generation Science Standards," according to the air museum. The students start learning Monday and work to design their dream rocket. By the last day of camp on Friday, they get to launch them on the air museum tarmac.

