‘Living Out’ community honors 56th anniversary of Stonewall Day

PALM SPRINGS, Calif (KESQ) – Officials with the "Living Out" LGBTQ+ housing community in Palm Springs are taking an extra step to remember Stonewall Day by naming it's three building wings after prominent members of the LGBTQ+ community.

The wings will be named after Phyllis Lyon and Dell Martin, Connie Norman and Carl Bean. Officials said together the four community members and rights advocates "shaped the landscape of LGBTQ+ activism, leaving a lasting legacy of courage and resilience."

LuAnn Boylan, the director of marketing and leasing at "Living Out," said Stonewall Day is important for the LGBTQ community and many residents told News Channel 3, it's a symbol of freedom.

During the wing-naming ceremony, residents spoke about the community at "Living Out" and what it means to them to join together on Stonewall Day. But they say those who came before them, fought for their rights at the Stonewall uprising and now community members have to continue to fight.

Many residents said they are concerned for the LGBTQ youth, whose rights they say are in jeopardy.

