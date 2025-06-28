Skip to Content
Stand for Ethical Eyecare event pushes for ethical and patient-first care

Published 9:19 AM

PALM DESERT, Calif. (KESQ) - Local doctors are standing up against kickbacks in eye care and demanding more transparency.

They're inviting the public to attend a "Stand for Ethical Eye Care" event on Saturday that aims to show support for ethical and patient-first care.

They are taking a stand against hidden kickback and commissions, and they'll also be educating people on how to detect hidden incentives.

The event is from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 28th, at Hotel Paseo in Palm Desert located at 45400 Larkspur Lane.

For more information, visit desertvisioncenter.com/ethics/

Tori King

Tori King joined KESQ News Channel 3 as a reporter and anchor in October 2023. Learn more about Tori here.

