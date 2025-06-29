Backpack distribution event supports Coachella Valley teachers

DESERT HOT SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - Malyssa McCubbin, history teacher, said she is starting to prepare her classroom for next school year by gathering supplies.

"We spend our own money," McCubbin said.

Team Mom Charities Inc. is holding an upcoming backpack distribution event, aimed at supporting dedicated teachers across the Coachella Valley.

"Our teachers are true heroes, consistently investing their own funds to ensure our children have the resources they need to succeed," said a representative from Team Mom Charities Inc.

The initiative is aimed at helping educators alleviate the financial burden when buying school supplies for their classrooms according to organizer Margaret Webb.

"Team Mom likes to help the teachers out," McCubbin said.

"We are thrilled to give them a much-needed break by providing essential school supplies through this backpack distribution," said a representative from Team Mom Charities Inc.

The distributions will take place at various Quick Quack Car Wash locations throughout the Coachella Valley on July 10th, 11th and 12th.

McCubbin said school districts provide supply assistance as well.

"You get a little bit from our school sites that the district helps out with," McCubbin said. "But it's not enough. Especially all year."

In a statement to News Channel 3 a spokesperson from Desert Sands Unified School District said:

DSUSD ensures that all teachers are provided with the essential supplies they need for their classrooms. Teachers submit supply requests through their school sites, and the district fulfills those requests.

In a statement to News Channel 3 a spokesperson from Palm Springs Unified School District said:

The district supplies essential supplies. Our Foundation supports classroom grants. Teachers apply for a particular program or project (which often includes supplies they don’t have). We also have community organizations that often do supply drives before start of school that are donated to schools that need them the most.

Distribution Schedule:

Wednesday, July 10th

9:30 AM - 11:00 AM: Desert Hot Springs Quick Quack Car Wash

1:00 PM - 2:30 PM: Palm Springs Quick Quack Car Wash

4:00 PM - 5:30 PM: Cathedral City Quick Quack Car Wash

Thursday, July 11th

9:30 AM - 11:00 AM: Coachella Valley Quick Quack Car Wash

1:00 PM - 2:30 PM: Indio Quick Quack Car Wash

4:00 PM - 5:30 PM: Palm Desert Quick Quack Car Wash

Friday, July 12th

Rancho Mirage Quick Quack Car Wash 9:30AM-11:00AM

La Quinta Quick Quack Car Wash 1:00PM-2:30PM

Indian Wells Quick Quack Car Wash 4:00PM -5:30PM