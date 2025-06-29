Walter Clark Legal Group offers ‘Safe Ride Home Program’ on 4th of July holiday

RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif. (KESQ) - Each year, alcohol-related crashes spike during the Fourth of July holiday, making it one of the most dangerous nights of the year to be driving.

In an effort to help prevent impaired driving and reduce crashes this Independence Day holiday, local law firm Walter Clark Legal Group is offering its "Safe Ride Home Program" for free ride reimbursements.

Walter Clark Legal Group founder Walter Clark says, "Our top priority is to save lives and keep our communities safe during high-risk holidays. The Safe Ride Home Program is a small but meaningful way to prevent tragedies caused by impaired driving.”

The Safe Ride Home Program for Independence Day will be in effect from 10:00 p.m. on Friday, July 4th, through 3:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 5th.

During the effective time of the program, residents and visitors 21 years and older with a valid driver's license are eligible to get a reimbursement of up to $50 for a single-way ride taken home via Uber, Lyft, or traditional taxi service in the following areas:

Coachella Valley (Palm Springs, Palm Desert, Cathedral City, Desert Hot Springs, Rancho Mirage, Indian Wells, La Quinta, Bermuda Dunes, Indio, Coachella)

El Centro

Victorville

Banning

Beaumont

Yucca Valley

Morongo Basin

Eligible participants must register for a free reimbursement coupon before the holiday. For more information on the program, including rules and registration, visit walterclark.com/holiday. Once registered, participants will be sent instructions on how to submit their request for reimbursement after the holiday.

Reimbursements are available on a first-come, first-served basis while funding lasts.