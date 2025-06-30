Skip to Content
Exclusive: Palm Springs Symphony accepts residency at Plaza Theatre

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - A beloved landmark and a cultural voice are uniting as the Palm Springs Symphony has accepted the offer to be Symphony-in-Residence at the Plaza Theatre in Palm Springs.

The Symphony will be relocating from the McCallum Theatre in Palm Desert, and its new season will launch at the Plaza Theatre in December.

News Channel 3' Peter Daut spoke with Palm Springs Symphony Co-Founder Marilyn Benachowski in an exclusive interview about the announcement and the Symphony's upcoming season.

