Father of bride offers $4,000 reward for backpack with wedding speech stolen from car in Boston

By Riley Rourke

BOSTON (WBZ) — A father of the bride is seeking the public’s help in finding a backpack containing personal items and his wedding speech that was stolen from a car in Boston last week.

The father, Richard Selby, said the theft happened on Wednesday night, just before midnight, at the intersection of Pinckney and Charles streets in Beacon Hill. Selby had flown in from California for his daughter’s wedding and left his backpack in the rear seat of his rental car. He parked the car in front of the Blank Street coffee shop while he spent time at his daughter’s apartment.

They dropped some things off into the car before Selby walked his daughter back to her apartment, but when he got back to the car, the rear window had been broken and the backpack was gone. It had a computer with his speech for the wedding, as well as some cherished family items that he wanted to give her, and some wedding gifts.

“Significant impact on me and my family”

“There’s a significant impact on me and my family. At the very beginning, it began to interfere with the wedding, OK? But I said, ‘We can’t let that happen. We need to focus on the wedding so that it can be a big success and somehow reach out to the broader community and ask for help here,” Shelby said.

Selby and his daughter posted a video on TikTok on Friday, hoping to get the items back before the wedding on Saturday. Unfortunately, that did not happen. They also asked for any surveillance video in the area. Several fliers have been posted around Beacon Hill about the missing backpack.

“I appreciate the help of the neighborhood,” Selby told WBZ-TV.

The family has increased their original reward of $2,000 to $4,000 cash for the return of the stolen items, no questions asked. Anyone with information is asked to call Selby at 949-400-8941.

He said Boston Police are helping with the investigation and have several leads.

Samantha Chaney contributed to this report.

