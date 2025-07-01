Board imposes liens on delinquent bill payers for unpaid trash invoices

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KESQ) - The Board of Supervisors voted unanimously today to impose special assessments totaling $4.16 million on thousands of Riverside County property owners' tax bills to collect unpaid trash collection debts.

In a 5-0 vote without comment, the board signed off on Department of Environmental Health Director Jeff Johnson's request to apply the liens.

According to Johnson's staff, 6,955 residents in unincorporated communities owe the county's four waste haulers for rubbish pickup and disposal services in 2024. Amounts in arrears range from a low of $150 to a high of $10,300 per customer, according to the special assessment roll.

Johnson sought approval for the assessments to be tacked onto delinquent payers' annual property tax obligations.

The environmental health director noted that "regular removal of solid waste from residential properties is a basic sanitation practice that protects both the environment and the public."

"The mandatory collection of solid waste and the payment for the collection is critical,'' he said.

The hearing Tuesday provided an opportunity for ratepayers to argue their cases against assessments and offer specifics about mitigating circumstances, to the extent they haven't been able to meet some obligations. However, no one requested to speak.

In the past, petitioners presented appeals to the board based on the fact they oversee their own waste disposal and shouldn't be on the hook for the waste haulers' costs. Sometimes, properties are also under lease, and the owners aren't responsible for paying trash disposal charges.

Former Supervisor Kevin Jeffries often pointed out instances in which haulers were charging for services never rendered, failing to regularly pick up garbage but still charging as if they had been.

With the board's imposition of the special assessments, an additional $82-per-parcel charge can be applied to delinquent bills to cover the cost of public noticing and county staff time. Officials said residents may avoid the supplemental charge by paying their bills in full on or before July 25.