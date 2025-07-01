Skip to Content
News

Cathedral City Fire Department adds fourth ambulance to its fleet, unveiling new rig and six-member crew

By
Published 11:58 AM

CATHEDRAL CITY, Calif. (KESQ)--The Cathedral City Fire Department just commissioned a brand new ambulance, making it the department's fourth in it's fleet.

The ambulance, along with six newly-hired firefighters and paramedics, were introduced to the community in a ceremony on Tuesday. The celebration took place at CCFD's Fire Station #2.

The new rig and crew members will increase response times and positive outcomes for medical emergencies around the city. They were paid for by 'Measure W' funding, a half-cent sales tax that was approved by Cathedral City voters in November.

News Channel Three's Tori King attended the ceremony, and will have additional coverage on the new rig at 4, 5, and 6.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Tori King

Tori King joined KESQ News Channel 3 as a reporter and anchor in October 2023. Learn more about Tori here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content