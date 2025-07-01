Cathedral City Fire Department adds fourth ambulance to its fleet, unveiling new rig and six-member crew

CATHEDRAL CITY, Calif. (KESQ)--The Cathedral City Fire Department just commissioned a brand new ambulance, making it the department's fourth in it's fleet.

The ambulance, along with six newly-hired firefighters and paramedics, were introduced to the community in a ceremony on Tuesday. The celebration took place at CCFD's Fire Station #2.

The new rig and crew members will increase response times and positive outcomes for medical emergencies around the city. They were paid for by 'Measure W' funding, a half-cent sales tax that was approved by Cathedral City voters in November.

