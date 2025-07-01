Heavy law enforcement presence, investigation near Bagdouma Park in Coachella

COACHELLA, Calif. (KESQ) - Riverside County Sheriff's deputies blocked off Douma Street in Coachella around 10:00 Tuesday night, conducting an investigation in the area.

A caller to the News Channel 3 newsroom reported they heard shots fired near Bagdouma Park around that time. Authorities have not confirmed the nature of the investigation.

News Channel 3's Shay Lawson went to the scene, and upon arrival was told by deputies that there was currently no threat to the public; however, the investigation remained ongoing.

Stay with News Channel 3 for any additional details on this developing story.