Skip to Content
News

Heavy law enforcement presence, investigation near Bagdouma Park in Coachella

By
New
Published 11:42 PM

COACHELLA, Calif. (KESQ) - Riverside County Sheriff's deputies blocked off Douma Street in Coachella around 10:00 Tuesday night, conducting an investigation in the area.

A caller to the News Channel 3 newsroom reported they heard shots fired near Bagdouma Park around that time. Authorities have not confirmed the nature of the investigation.

News Channel 3's Shay Lawson went to the scene, and upon arrival was told by deputies that there was currently no threat to the public; however, the investigation remained ongoing.

Stay with News Channel 3 for any additional details on this developing story.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Cynthia White

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content