New California excise tax raises prices of legal cannabis products

CATHEDRAL CITY, Calif. (KESQ) – Californians will now pay for more legal cannabis products after a new state excise tax. This 19% tax goes into effect July 1, which is a 4% increase from the original 15% excise tax.

Double Eye Dispensary in Cathedral City says its been preparing customers for the tax increase, by letting them know after every purchase – leading up to the start date – that their purchases would cost more in July.

While the dispensary says the tax doesn't impact them directly, they are concerned for the consumer. Many of their customers are on fixed incomes and use the dispensary for medicinal purposed. They now worry those customers won't be able to afford their products, or will go to unlicensed sellers.

Kevin Lopez with the Double Eye Dispensary says buying marijuana from unlicensed sellers can be dangers because it is not a tested product. The customer no longer knows if the cannabis is safe from pesticides or other harmful chemicals.

