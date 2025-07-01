Palm Springs brings back gift card program for summer

PALM SPRINGS (CNS) - Palm Springs' "Love Local" digital gift card program will return Monday to encourage residents to shop at participating businesses.

Starting July 7, residents can purchase a digital gift card with a maximum value of $300 per person, and the city will contribute an additional 50%. While the gift card itself has no expiration date, the bonus funds will expire Oct. 31, 2025.

"Our local businesses are the heart of our community and deserve our support, especially during the slower months,'' said Mayor Ron deHarte. "This program is a great way to rally around them, keep dollars in our neighborhoods and remind everyone that shopping local makes a difference.''

The cards can be used at more than 100 participating stores in Palm Springs.

The program originally launched during Greater Palm Springs Restaurant Week, which ran from May 19 to June 8.

"We know summer can be tough for local businesses. Encouraging everyone to shop and dine local is one way we can say thank you to our favorite local spots,'' said Wayne Olson, the city's chief economic development officer.

Participating businesses and more information can be found at LoveLocalPS.com.