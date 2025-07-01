Skip to Content
News

Palm Springs Mayor says city is addressing Grand Jury findings in Queer Works grant investigation

By
New
Published 6:55 PM

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - The city of Palm Springs is answering some tough questions about the loss of more than $700 thousand dollars in taxpayer funds.

This comes after a release of a Riverside County Civil Grand Jury report.

The report offers a new perspective on the fallout of a city-funded guaranteed income pilot program run by the disgraced nonprofit Queer Works.

News Channel 3's I-Team investigator Peter Daut is holding officials accountable. On Tuesday, he spoke with the Mayor of Palm Springs about what the city is now doing to make sure this does not happen again.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Peter Daut

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content