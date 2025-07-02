Desert Regional reminds residents of fireworks safety, when to seek medical help for injuries

PALMS SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) – Desert Regional Medical Center said every year they expect to see an increased number of people in the trauma center. Not only are people dehydrated from the Valley heat, but they get injured from fireworks, despite it being illegal in Palm Springs.

Last year Desert Regional only saw one patient with fireworks related injuries, which they say was surprising. They attribute the only injury to the fireworks ban in the city, but they say it doesn't mean this year won't be different.

Some cities in the Valley, including Indio, are "safe and sane" communities, meaning non flying or explosive fireworks are legal. Medical officials are warning even those types of fireworks, like sparkers, are dangerous, especially for children.

Sparklers can burn at up to 1200 degrees Fahrenheit, and medical officials say children do not know when to let go or understand that the flame works its way to the base of the sparkler stick.

Burns are just some of the injuries trauma centers see, and they can range from mild burns, to nearly or partially amputated extremities.

Desert regional says you can see the trauma center for any medical treatment no matter the severity. However, if you have a burn larger than the palm of your hand, a near or partial amputation or eye injury, you should seek medical attention.

Stay with News Channel 3 to hear from Desert Regional officials on celebrating safely during Independence Day.