Skip to Content
News

Fireworks and wildlife, experts weigh in on how Fourth of July festivities can affect wild animals

KESQ
By
Published 9:55 AM

PALM DESERT, Calif. (KESQ)-- The Fourth of July is just days away, and several cities around the Coachella Valley, the Hi-Desert, and the mountain areas are gearing up for city-lead fireworks displays.

Here at News Channel 3, several concerned viewers have sent in e-mails, worried about wildlife, and more specifically the Big Bear Eagles, on Independence Day.

News Channel Three's Tori King is working on getting an interview with the Friends of Big Bear Valley, and local animal experts on how fireworks displays can affect our native animal species.

Stay tuned for her coverage at 4, 5, and 6 p.m.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Tori King

Tori King joined KESQ News Channel 3 as a reporter and anchor in October 2023. Learn more about Tori here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content