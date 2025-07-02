Man shot in Thermal, investigation ongoing

THERMAL, Calif. (KESQ) - Riverside County Sheriff's investigators are looking for a suspect in a shooting in the 75000 block of Pierce Street in Thermal on Wednesday night.

Deputies were called to that location just before 8:00 p.m. for a report of an assault with a deadly weapon and found a man there with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

Authorities say no arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.

