Skip to Content
News

Man shot in Thermal, investigation ongoing

By
Updated
today at 11:47 PM
Published 10:41 PM

THERMAL, Calif. (KESQ) - Riverside County Sheriff's investigators are looking for a suspect in a shooting in the 75000 block of Pierce Street in Thermal on Wednesday night.

Deputies were called to that location just before 8:00 p.m. for a report of an assault with a deadly weapon and found a man there with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

Authorities say no arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.

Stay with News Channel 3 for any updates.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Cynthia White

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content