Riverside County Sheriff’s Office deputy involved in traffic collision in Palm Desert

PALM DESERT, Calif. (KESQ) - A Riverside County Sheriff’s Office deputy was involved in a traffic collision in Palm Desert early Wednesday morning.

It was reported that at approximately 8:10 a.m. Wednesday morning an on-duty deputy of Riverside County Sheriff’s office was involved in a crash off of Cook Street and Gerald Ford on his way to a service call.

The California Highway Patrol arrived at the scene and began their investigation. The CHP removed the patrol car from the site but have not reported any injuries from the crash besides an initial unnamed person that was stuck in their vehicle.

