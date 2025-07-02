Yucca Valley High School teacher arrested for embezzlement from the school’s Parent Teacher Organization

YUCCA VALLEY, Calif. (KESQ) – A Yucca Valley High School teacher was arrested Wednesday morning for embezzlement from the school's Parent Teacher Organization.

The Morongo Basin Sheriff’s Department reports that on June 18, a member of the Parent Teacher Organization called law enforcement to report the unauthorized withdrawal of funds from the PTO account.

The current 34-year-old teacher, Ariana Rodriguez, was said to be the Parent Teacher Organizations account overseer and embezzled over $8,500 throughout a two-year period.

At approximately 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday morning investigators in this case obtained the arrest warrant for Rodriguez and booked her at Morongo Basin jail with a bail set at $30,000.

No official charges have been made at this time against the accused.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department Morongo Basin Station at (760) 366-4175 or contact We-Tip at 1-888-78-CRIME.

