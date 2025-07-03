CHP set to maximize safety enforcement during Fourth of July Weekend

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) - California Highway Patrol is reminding residents and visitors about staying safe during July 4th, especially as over 72 million Americans are forecasted to travel throughout the weekend, according to AAA.

While CHP and residents say traveling is good for everyone, officers say it raises concerns over traveler safety. Because of the number of people potential spending the holiday throughout the Valley, CHP says it will be engaging its maximum holiday enforcement period.

Officers across the state will be on patrol from Thursday night through Sunday, looking out for the five main collision factors they see each Fourth of July – DUI's, distracted driving, speeding, seatbelt violations and drug impairment.

While all violations are serious, CHP says DUI is its biggest concern over the weekend, especially as people join nightly celebrations. Last year, CHP made 1,300 DUI arrests statewide during its holiday enforcement period, with 13 of those arrests in the Indio area.

One thing they feel people don't realize is DUI extends beyond drunk driving and reaches to cannabis or prescription drug use. They say no matter what substance people take and no matter how much, it has the potential to impair their ability to drive.

Their message to the public is stay safe, stay sober and don't risk it. If any residents see reckless drivers on the road, CHP advices anyone that sees something to say something and call 911.

Stay with News Channel 3 to hear from a concerned resident and CHP on the importance of staying sober and safe this Fourth of July.