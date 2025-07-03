Palm Springs announces fund to aid businesses impacted by bombing

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - A program to provide money to businesses impacted by the Palm Springs fertility clinic bombing in May was announced today.

"The Palm Springs City Council and I are unwavering in our commitment to our local businesses,'' Mayor Ron deHarte said in announcing the program. "That's why we've allocated $50,000 to directly invest in and help our small businesses not just reopen but truly rebuild and thrive after the May 17th attack."

The city's "Recovery Fund" is aimed at paying expenses not covered by insurance or other recovery programs.

The fund will benefit businesses located within the Disaster Overlay Zone.

"Our community thrives when our businesses thrive. This fund is designed to support them as they rebuild and return to doing what they do best,'' City Manager Scott Miles said.

Applications for funds are available at business.info@palmspringsca.gov.

The car-bombing largely destroyed the American Reproductive Centers clinic at 1199 N. Indian Canyon Drive, while damaging businesses in a several-block radius. The bomber, 25-year-old Guy Edward Bartkus, was the only person to die in the blast.