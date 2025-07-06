Idyllwild Ramps Up Fire Prevention Protocols Amid Heightened Summer Risk

Idyllwild, Calif. (KESQ) –As summer draws visitors to the scenic mountain town of Idyllwild, local authorities are doubling down on wildfire prevention. This year’s Fourth of July weekend was marked not by fireworks and campfires, but by heightened caution and strict fire safety regulations aimed at avoiding the spread of wildfires.

Tourists making the trip up the mountain were met with clear restrictions: no campfires, no wood-burning barbecues, and absolutely no fireworks. The community, perched in a high-risk wildfire zone, continues to follow stringent fire protocols — measures that residents say are necessary, and appreciated.

"We have amazing fire departments here," said Allison Fedrick, a local resident. "They're really active with the community, always working with the county and the state to do education and awareness. I put a lot of trust in them — they’re our emergency response people."

The urgency of these precautions is rooted in recent memory. The Cranston Fire of 2018, sparked by an arsonist, scorched more than 13,000 acres, destroyed nearly 15 structures, and inflicted an estimated $50 million in damage. Its devastating impact still lingers in the minds of Idyllwild locals.

Cal Fire Battalion Chief Brent Pascua giving an update on fire prevention protocols on social media.

“Never pull your vehicle over onto dry grass,” Pascua warned. “And always clear any flammable material around your campfire.”

His message underscores the critical importance of vigilance during fire season — not just in Idyllwild but throughout Southern California.

Further south, the Wolf Fire near Banning has been a recent concern. As of this week, the fire has burned nearly 2,400 acres. However, containment has reached 85%, with some evacuation warnings still in effect.