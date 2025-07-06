UPDATE: DHS hoarder home getting more animals out with help from community

DESERT HOT SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) -- Just days after News Channel 3 covered a Desert Hot Springs hoarder home overrun with dozens of animals, almost half the animals abandoned by squatters have been taken in by local rescues.

News Channel 3 spoke with the property owners of a Desert Hot Springs home taken over and abandoned by squatters. The home was overrun with nearly 40 cats and 6 dogs at the time of the story.

Now, just days after that story aired, the home's real estate agent, Betty Kerr, says help from the community has led to just 15-20 cats being left at the house and all dogs taken in by rescues.

Kerr says they plan to continue rescue efforts this week and are working hard to get all animals out of the house as soon as possible, as temperatures rise.

To volunteer with the rescue efforts, reach out to Betty Kerr at https://www.facebook.com/betty.kerr.946.

Stick with News Channel 3 for continuing coverage on this story.