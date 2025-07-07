Charges pending in fireworks-related death of 8-year-old girl in Buena Park

BUENA PARK, Calif. (KESQ) - Charges are pending today against a Buena Park homeowner who allegedly operated an illegal Fourth of July fireworks display that misfired, killing an 8-year-old girl.

The homeowner remains under arrest as the Orange County District Attorney's Office reviews the mishap that resulted in the death of Jasmine Nguyen of Anaheim.

The girl's name was confirmed to City News Service by Sgt. Gerald McCann, public information officer for the Orange County Sheriff's Department.

Jasmine was injured at 9:45 p.m. Friday in the 8000 block of Cornflower Circle, north of La Palma and Staton avenues, according to the Buena Park Police Department. Officers were patrolling there after seeing a large quantity of fireworks detonate in the area, and observed family members "frantically carrying a child into a residence."

They stopped and attempted life-saving efforts before the girl was rushed to UC Irvine Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.

"Through initial investigation, a large illegal fireworks display, which was placed in the street by the homeowner, failed and began misfiring toward the residence where the child was,'' police said Saturday. "This caused other illegal fireworks to ignite, which were near the child and others. At some point, the child had been struck, causing fatal injuries. Several other individuals were present, but no significant injuries were reported."

Jasmine was the daughter of a friend of the Buena Park family, Lt. Jon- Michael Shaddow of the BPPD told Southern California News Group.

Police were working with Orange County Fire Authority investigators and the Orange County Sheriff's Department Bomb Squad while the investigation continues.

Unlike some Southland cities that ban residential fireworks completely, Buena Park allows so-called "Safe-and-Sane" fireworks.