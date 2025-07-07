Desert Healthcare District and Foundation provides a grant for a new “Planned Parenthood”

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ)-- The Desert Healthcare District and Foundation has provided a new $236,000 grant to “Planned Parenthood.”

The grant aims to help the organization pay for its first Coachella Valley based physician.

Planned Parenthood says this will help it to expand sexual and reproductive healthcare access, including low-income communities across our valley.

The Desert Healthcare District and Foundation CEO says bringing on the new physician will help to provide our community a variety of lifesaving services.

"Some of those services include support for menopause management, gynecology type issues. There's a special procedure called Leap, which helps to treat pre-cancerous conditions and cancer." says Chris Christensen, CEO of Desert Health District and Foundation.

The District and Foundation has a grant program that awards about five million each year to advance community wellness.

