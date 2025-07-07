Power outage leaves Palm Springs Pavilion and Swim Center closed since Saturday

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ)- Palm Springs Pavilion and Swim Center is temporarily closed due to a power outage.

This Saturday, it was announced that The Palm Springs Pavilion and Swim Center would be closed due to a power outage from equipment failure at Sunrise Park causing the city to cancel Fourth of July festivities including the Dive-In Movie and the Power Baseball game.

Currently, backup generators are providing power to key facilities including the Palm Springs Public Library and Leisure Center.

There have not been any updates as to when the Palm Springs Pavilion and Swim Center and Power Baseball Stadium are set to reopen but the City of Palm Springs plans to set new dates for the canceled events.

For more information on this topic contact the Park and Recreation Dept. at (760) 323-8272 or email recinfo@palmspringsca.gov.

