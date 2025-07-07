Skip to Content
News

Power outage leaves Palm Springs Pavilion and Swim Center closed since Saturday

City of Palm Springs
By
Published 2:46 PM

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ)- Palm Springs Pavilion and Swim Center is temporarily closed due to a power outage. 

This Saturday, it was announced that The Palm Springs Pavilion and Swim Center would be closed due to a power outage from equipment failure at Sunrise Park causing the city to cancel Fourth of July festivities including the Dive-In Movie and the Power Baseball game. 

Currently, backup generators are providing power to key facilities including the Palm Springs Public Library and Leisure Center.

There have not been any updates as to when the Palm Springs Pavilion and Swim Center and Power Baseball Stadium are set to reopen but the City of Palm Springs plans to set new dates for the canceled events.

For more information on this topic contact the Park and Recreation Dept. at (760) 323-8272 or email recinfo@palmspringsca.gov.

Stay with News Channel 3 for more updates

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Haley Meberg

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content