Ringo Starr celebrates his annual “Peace & Love” campaign with help from local elementary school choir.

COACHELLA VALLEY, Calif. (KESQ)- Coachella Valley Adopt the Arts Honor Choir helped Ringo Starr celebrate his 85th Birthday with the annual “Peace & Love” campaign on July 7 with the help of the Artemis Space Program.

Adopt the Arts Honor Choir is a program made up of 3rd-5th graders from four different elementary schools in the Coachella Valley that is set to perform in a music video adaptation of Starrs hit “Give More Love.”

The video showcases students from all different backgrounds singing alongside a few legendary friends like Mick Fleetwood, Stewart Copeland, Fred Armisen, Jane Lynch, Jane Seymour, John Stamos and longtime Beatles collaborator Peter Ashe to emphasize the legacy that Starr’s music has on future generations.

Monday marks the celebration of his birthday, Ringo Starr along with his friends and family is set to gather for his annual “Peace & Love” celebration filled with special guests, musical tribute performances and a broadcasted message set to reach the moon and back.

T Bone Burnette is set to MC this event and performers from 38 different countries are all coming together to spread this message of peace and love as it orbits the planet.

With the help of Goonhilly Earth Station and the Artemis Space Program this event will be beamed up to the moon and back to earth. Following this transmission the message of Peace and Love will be sent to the International Space Station (ISS) where it will continue across the universe to distant stars.

“It's so great how this keeps growing - we are in 38 countries!!! And we can't forget the guys in the spaceship! I want to give thanks to the crew up in the ISS and the teams getting the message to the moon and back…Artemis, Intuitive Machines…meanwhile here on Earth, I am sending special thanks to all the Peace & Love Ambassadors for all they do in each of their countries. So see you on Monday and remember all you have to do to participate is post, say or even just think Peace & Love at Noon your local time,” said Ringo Starr.

To support the Coachella Valley, Adopt the Arts Honor Choir visit https://adoptthearts.org/ and stay with News Channel 3 for more updates.