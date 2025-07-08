Coachella Valley and Riverside County animal shelters took in more than 200 runaway or stray animals over the Fourth of July weekend

Thousand Palms, Calif. (KESQ)-- Local animal shelters are working to find the owners of hundreds of runaway or stay animals that were taken in over the independence day weekend. Every year, the Fourth of July sees the highest number of runaway pets out of all the holidays, and this year was no different, according to the Riverside County Department of Animal Services.

Officials with the Riverside County Department of Animal Services confirmed its four shelters took in more than 200 animals between July 4th, and July 6th alone. They believe many of them likely ran away or escaped during 4th of July fireworks celebrations, due to the loud noises.

The shelter system sent News Channel 3 a breakdown of the numbers this year:

On July 4th, the shelters took 75 animals in, 68 of them were dogs. During that day none of the animals were claimed.

On July 5th, 103 animals were taken in, 73 of them were dogs. On that Saturday, 13 pets were returned to owners.

On July 6th, 62 animals were brought in, 43 were dogs. So far, 12 owners have come to claim their pet.

Over the entire weekend, 240 animals came in, 184 were dogs, and so far 25 have been reunited with their owners. According to those same numbers, 75% of animals that came in were dogs, and only 10% of animals have been returned to their owners so far.

According to a Facebook post by RCDAS, one dog named King was able to be reunited with it's owner, thanks to micro-chipping technology.

Shelter operators are now urging pet owners who may be missing their animals to please call the shelters, or to come in and look. They also remind pet owners of the importance of micro-chipping your pet, and making sure they are wearing proper identification tags or a collar at all times. So far, every single animal that has been reunited with its owners had some sort of identification with owner information present.

RCDAS is also urgently asking the community to step up and adopt, with this influx of animals pushing the shelter's capacity to critical overcrowding levels.

Anyone interested in adopting a pet can find information here.