Grand opening set for Desert Community Animal Center in Desert Hot Springs

Published 6:04 PM

DESERT HOT SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - An opening ceremony will be held tomorrow for the Desert Community Animal Center in Desert Hot Springs.   

"This center is more than a clinic -- it's a promise to our residents that every family deserves access to compassionate and affordable pet care,'' DHS Mayor Scott Matas said. ``We're proud to see it rooted right here in our city."

The ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday at 13700 Palm Drive. An open house will be held from 9 a.m. until noon.   

Among those expected to attend are Matas; Dan Rossi, executive director of Animal Allies; a representative from the office of Rep. Ken Calvert, R-Norco; a representative of Supervisor V. Manuel Perez's office; and a representative for Assemblyman Jeff Gonzalez, R-Indio.

City News Service

