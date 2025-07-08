Palm Springs Cultural Center reminds people it’s ‘still open’ despite COD campus construction

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - The Palm Springs Cultural Center is sporting a new banner outside saying "open during construction," despite construction intruding on its parking lot.

The College of the Desert has been expanding it's campuses, including adding new educational opportunities in Palm Springs. The new campus is opening up along East Baristo Road, which is next to the Palm Springs Cultural Center.

The COD construction started in the fall of 2024, but it not slated to open until 2027. The current construction barrier limits the parking for the Palm Springs Cultural Center, forcing the center to send reminders to the public that it is still open.

