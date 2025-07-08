Reactions to TSA ending shoe removal policy for U.S. airports

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - Passengers going through airport security in the United States will no longer have to take their shoes off, after nearly two decades.

At the Palm Springs International Airport, Dante Biale a passenger, said he supports the move.

"If it's not a security threat, then I like the idea," Biale said. "It saves me time in the line."

Kristi Noem, the Secretary of Homeland Security, announced Tuesday the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) will be eliminating the security requirement “effective immediately.”

Cody Hanawalt said he's very excited about the switch.

"That's going to be very convenient," Hanawalt said.

Stay with News Channel 3 for more reaction at 10 and 11 p.m.