South Coast AQMD issues Ozone Advisory due to heat wave

DIAMOND BAR, Calif. - Right now Riverside County is under an Air Quality Alert which will remain in effect through Thursday this week.

This is due to harmful levels of ozone pollution, which officials say can cause serious health problems.

This is the first ozone pollution alert issued in Southern California this year.

Doctors say everyone can be affected, but sensitive groups, including older adults, pregnant women, and people with lung disease are at greater risk.

Experts say it's best to stay inside as much as possible. Doctors say you should try to scale back activities that contribute to pollution, including gas-powered lawnmowers or relying on motorized vehicles.

South Coast Air Quality Management District Dr. Scott Epstein says that the highest ozone levels typically happen in the afternoon hours, with high ozone levels capable of causing shortness of breath and coughing.

News Channel 3's Peter Daut spoke in-depth with Dr. Epstein to get more information about high ozone levels and what to do under an Ozone Advisory.