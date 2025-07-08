Tribal cemetery added to register of historic places

TWENTYNINE PALMS, Calif. (KESQ) - The Twenty-Nine Palms Band of Mission Indians has received confirmation from the U.S. National Park Service that the tribe's ancestral Chemehuevi cemetery in Twentynine Palms has been added to the National Register of Historic Places, officials said today.

The cemetery is historically associated with the Chemehuevi people, ancestors to the Twenty-Nine Palms Band of Mission Indians. Their reservation today spans San Bernardino and Riverside counties, separated by Joshua Tree National Park.

"Burial grounds are significant to Indigenous culture and our tribal identity; our ancestors are part of this land for all eternity,'' Chairman Darrell Mike said in a statement. "The tribe has a rich history throughout the entire southeastern desert region dating back since time immemorial. The National Park Service designation links our tribal heritage to these expansive lands and the cemetery is just one location that will be preserved for generations."