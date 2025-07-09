Cathedral City officials seized fewer illegal Fourth of July fireworks than ever before, thanks to community marketing and enforcement

CATHEDRAL CITY, Calif. (KESQ)-- Have you ever wondered what happens to all of the illegal fireworks that are confiscated by Police Departments on the Fourth of July?

According to Cathedral City Fire and EMS, they are collected by the Cathedral City Police Department and dropped off at Fire Station #2. From there, they are stored inside a safe room until CalFire is able to send a team to pick them up and destroy them.

This year, the pile of seized fireworks was the smallest its ever been. In year's past, the amount of fireworks confiscated would fill several truck loads. This year, the tiny pile of mortars, sparklers, and fountains only fit inside a small trunk.

Officials believe the city's aggressive and extensive marketing blitz all over town may have helped spread awareness of illegal firework prevention, as well as the consequences if caught with them in your possession. However, city leaders credit the community with this year's success, adding that residents made smart choices that kept their neighbors accountable, and their neighborhoods safe.

News Channel Three's Tori King spent the day with Fire Chief Michael Contreras to show you how many fireworks were collected this year, and why officials believe the community stepped up to keep the city safer this year.