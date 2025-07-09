Skip to Content
News

Cathedral City officials seized fewer illegal Fourth of July fireworks than ever before, thanks to community marketing and enforcement

By
Updated
today at 12:10 PM
Published 11:58 AM

CATHEDRAL CITY, Calif. (KESQ)-- Have you ever wondered what happens to all of the illegal fireworks that are confiscated by Police Departments on the Fourth of July?

According to Cathedral City Fire and EMS, they are collected by the Cathedral City Police Department and dropped off at Fire Station #2. From there, they are stored inside a safe room until CalFire is able to send a team to pick them up and destroy them.

This year, the pile of seized fireworks was the smallest its ever been. In year's past, the amount of fireworks confiscated would fill several truck loads. This year, the tiny pile of mortars, sparklers, and fountains only fit inside a small trunk.

Officials believe the city's aggressive and extensive marketing blitz all over town may have helped spread awareness of illegal firework prevention, as well as the consequences if caught with them in your possession. However, city leaders credit the community with this year's success, adding that residents made smart choices that kept their neighbors accountable, and their neighborhoods safe.

News Channel Three's Tori King spent the day with Fire Chief Michael Contreras to show you how many fireworks were collected this year, and why officials believe the community stepped up to keep the city safer this year.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Tori King

Tori King joined KESQ News Channel 3 as a reporter and anchor in October 2023. Learn more about Tori here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content