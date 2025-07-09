CHP distributes grants to local law enforcement agencies for anti-DUI ops

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KESQ) - Eight law enforcement agencies in Riverside County were among nearly 150 recipients of grants administered by the California Highway Patrol for anti-driving under the influence operations and educational campaigns, it was announced today.

"This funding represents a major step forward in our ongoing mission to save lives and prevent impaired driving,'' CHP Commissioner Sean Duryee said. "With over $35 million going to public safety partners across the state, we're expanding our reach like never before. These resources will help those on the front lines keep California's roads safer for everyone.''

The 2025 Proposition 64 grants include funds for toxicology laboratory analysis, educational campaigns highlighting the perils of drinking, or drugging, and driving, autopsies, high-density patrols to crack down on DUI activity and public service announcements, officials said.

The Blythe Police Department, Cathedral City Police Department, Corona Police Department, Indio Police Department, Menifee Police Department, Murrieta Police Department, Riverside County Sheriff's Department and Riverside Police Department comprised a small portion of the list of recipients, though specific disbursals to the agencies were not provided.

Prop 64, the Control, Regulate & Tax Adult Use of Marijuana Act, approved by voters statewide in 2016, included provisions for revenue collected on cannabis sales to be distributed in support of law enforcement operations.

The CHP will begin accepting agencies' requests for grant funding in 2026 sometime in January or February.

More information will be available via the CHP's website at https://www.chp.ca.gov/home.