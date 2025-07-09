Desert Hot Springs has high hopes for new Desert Community Animal Center

DESERT HOT SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) – The City of Desert Hot Springs in partnership with the Palm Springs Animal Alliance is opening its new Desert Community Animal Center Wednesday for all residents.

The City has not had a veterinary clinic since 2018, and pet owners had to travel far distances in a time or need or emergencies, often to Palm Springs, Yucca Valley or Indio.

The animal center will provide low-cost services to all guests, and during the ribbon cutting ceremony residents filled the center cheering for its opening and looking to register their pet. Desert Hot Springs Mayor Scott Matas said it will fill the needs of everyone in the community, including his own as a pet owner.

Matas also hopes the center will help with the City's greater need for upgrades for its Animal Care and Control services. Desert Hot Springs announced this week on social media it will be slowly making changes to the care and control programs by creating a new strategy for pet adoptions.

While the animal center is not directly affiliated with either of the City's Animal Care and Control facilities, officials hope the low-cost spay and neuter services will help reduce stray population and overall aiding the shelters cause.

Stay with News Channel 3 to hear from residents and officials on what this new animal center bring to Desert Hot Springs.