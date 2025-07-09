Doctor shares lifesaving advice on protecting seniors in extreme heat

THOUSAND PALMS, Calif. (KESQ) - In extreme heat, the risk of serious health issues like heatstroke and heart problems increases, particularly for older adults.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), people 65 and older are more prone to heat-related health problems.

Dr. Esfandiar Nasr, MD at Kaiser Permanente, said there's several reasons for this.

"Over the years, there are certain things that decrease, such as our blood flow in our skin, our ability to sweat and sometimes the way we recognize we're thirsty," Dr. Nasr said. "A lot of our older adults have chronic conditions. With chronic conditions comes more risk, more medication."

Dr. Nasr is breaking down the warning signs and sharing vital recommendations to stay safe.

"If compared to your baseline, you're feeling a little more agitated, a little more restless, and then coupled with a little bit of confusion, headache, lightheaded and dizziness, these are all of the earlier signs, maybe even nausea," Dr. Nasr said. "Pay attention to your body. If you're a little slower getting around, try to run your errands earlier in the day or later in the evening."

