Lava returns; Episode 28 eruption begins at Kilauea

By KITV Web Staff, Carly Yoshida

Click here for updates on this story

    KILAUEA, Hawai’i (KITV) — A new eruption started early this morning at Halemaʻumaʻu Crater in Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park. Episode 28 of the ongoing volcanic activity began at 4:10 AM on July 9th, with lava fountains and flows coming from the north vent.

High fountaining began at 5:15 AM, with lava fountains from the north vent quickly rising from 100 feet (30 meters) to 600–700 feet (200 meters) by 5:30 AM. Based on previous eruptions, lava fountains during this episode could exceed 1,000 feet.

Fountains from the north vent are now approximately 1,000 feet (305 meters) high. Volcanic ash, pumice, and Peleʻs hair are being blown to the south-southwest of the vent.

Right now, the fountains are reaching about 100 feet (30 meters) high, but scientists say they could get much taller soon. The eruption is being closely watched by experts. USGS scientists say the previous episode had lava fountain heights reaching up to 1,100 feet.

Lava fountains have been happening about once a week since this eruption began on December 23, 2024. So far, all the lava and activity have stayed inside Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park. There’s nothing unusual happening on Kīlauea’s East or Southwest Rift Zones right now.

The main dangers are volcanic gas, tiny glass-like strands called Pele’s hair, and ash or small rocks left behind by earlier lava fountains. These can affect the summit area and nearby communities when the wind blows.

