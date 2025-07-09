Photo exhibit in Palm Springs to fund Coachella Valley Journalism Foundation internships

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - An exhibit featuring photographs from several Coachella Valley journalists will open next week in Palm Springs, with proceeds funding the Coachella Valley Journalism Foundation's visual journalism internship.

The opening ceremony will be held at the Stephen Richard Baumbach Gallery in the Backstreet Art District, at 4116 Matthew Drive. The exhibit will conclude Aug. 2, with hours from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Photographs were donated by photographer Michael Childers and various local news organizations, including the Desert Sun, Coachella Valley Independent, Palm Springs Life and El Informador Del Valle.

Organizers said the exhibit will include images of sports stars such as Serena Williams and Novak Djokovic, along with politicians including Donald Trump and Barack Obama.

Photographs will be available for purchase in person or online at https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/cvjf-newsmakers-photo-shop.

A previous exhibit was held in May at the Impell Gallery in Palm Springs.