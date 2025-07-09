Valley cities protecting the homeless from extreme heat, voting on additional funding for services

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) – City officials in Palm Springs and Cathedral City are set to vote on approving additional funds for homeless services Wednesday night.

The three-year agreements with the Coachella Valley Association of Governments, or CVAG, will be handled by CVAG's "CV Housing First" program. The program has been running since 2017.

Palm Springs will vote on approving $390,200 for the agreement, while Cathedral City will vote on approving $125,000 per year over three years, totaling $375,000.

City officials and homeless shelters are highlighting the importance of these services, especially when it comes to keeping people safe from extreme heat.

Data from Riverside County from this year shows 187 heat-related emergency department visits in the Coachella Valley so far. Data for heat-related deaths in 2025 is not yet available. The Coachella Valley's unsheltered population is a group vulnerable to heat-related illness.

Stay with News Channel 3 for the latest.