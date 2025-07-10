Amazon delivery drivers face extreme heat

THOUSAND PALMS, Calif. (KESQ) - Amazon's Prime Day deal is in full swing running from July 8th to 11th.

With more demand this week Zoe Richmond, Amazon spokesperson, said drivers are busy delivering in extreme heat.

"We prepare ahead of time by training our employees and our driving associates on how to make sure that they are being safe during this heat," Richmond said. "Simple things like making sure that they are hydrating correctly, taking the appropriate breaks."

She said the company recently partnered with 7-Eleven and McDonalds to provide driver's free places to cool down, refill their water or use the facilities.

"It's a way to keep our drivers cool on the road," Richmond said.

Richmond said the company offers cooling supplies to its employees.

"We provide 90,000 water activated cooling sleeves, which are very helpful during this time of year," Richmond said. "As well as water tumblers, coolers, electrolyte powder and sunscreen. So as they're making those deliveries, they are staying safe from the sun's heat."