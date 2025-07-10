Cardiac rehab specialists advise community of keeping hearts healthy in the heat

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - Desert Regional Medical Center is set to offer a class for the community Thursday morning teaching them to stay fit and keep a healthy heart in triple-digit heat.

Cardiac Rehab staff will be offering blood pressure checks and advice for health and wellness in the summer months. The program is centered around live demonstrations of ways to stay fit but from air-conditioned places.

Many people in the Valley enjoy outdoor fitness activities like golf, pickleball or going on a walk. But, many don't know that spending time outside can be detrimental to cardiac health, as your heart works harder to cool you down.

Stay with News Channel 3 to hear what Valley residents and visitors need to know to keep their heart healthy in the triple-digit heat.