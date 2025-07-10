Crowd faces heat at Palm Springs VillageFest

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - Triple-digit temperatures Thursday evening didn't deter people from attending Villagefest, the popular street fair in downtown Palm Springs.

Vendors, musicians and a small group of heat-defiant locals still showed up to keep the tradition alive.

VillageFest, which stretches along Palm Canyon Drive, shifts its hours during the summer from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. in an effort to avoid the worst of the desert sun.

Despite the heat, several musicians still performed as pedestrians strolled past, many carrying handheld fans and icy drinks.

VillageFest continues every Thursday night throughout the summer.

For those planning to attend, officials said to dress light and stay hydrated.

Stay with News Channel 3 at 10 and 11 p.m. to hear why dozens still packed the streets.