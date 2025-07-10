Skip to Content
Speed limit changes in Cathedral City starting on July 25th

Published 10:35 PM

CATHEDRAL CITY, Calif. (KESQ) - Attention drivers through Cathedral City - the speed limits on some city streets will be changing as of July 25th.

The city recently completed its 2025 Engineering and Traffic Survey as a state requirement. After receiving a draft survey from a traffic engineering consultant, the City Council began discussions in May on speed limits and crashes throughout the city, with a focus on 74 roads.

A final ordinance was adopted by the city in June, listing 13 streets with speed limit adjustments that reflect current road conditions, traffic patterns, and public safety needs.

City officials report the last citywide survey was completed in 2019, extended in 2024, and now updated in 2025 in response to recent infrastructure changes and evolving traffic conditions.

They say that the adjustments taking effect on July 25th will ensure that the city's streets are safe, up-to-date, and compliant with state law.

In total, 12 segments will see speed limit reductions, and one segment will see an increase.

Here's a summary of the 13 roadway segments affected:

StreetFromToChange
Date Palm DriveVista Chino30th AvenueReduced from 55 MPH to 50 MPH
McCallum WayDate Palm DriveSantoro DriveReduced from 30 MPH to 25 MPH
McCallum WaySantoro DriveDa Vall DriveReduced from 30 MPH to 25 MPH
Mountain View RoadVarner RoadNorth City LimitsReduced from 55 MPH to 50 MPH
Palm DriveInterstate 10Varner RoadReduced from 60 MPH to 55 MPH
Ramon RoadDate Palm DriveNeuma DriveReduced from 50 MPH to 45 MPH
Ramon RoadNeuma DriveDa Vall DriveReduced from 50 MPH to 45 MPH
Santoro Drive30th AvenueMcCallum WayIncreased from 25 MPH to 35 MPH
Varner RoadWest City LimitsEdom Hill RoadReduced from 55 MPH to 50 MPH
Vista ChinoWest City LimitsLandau BlvdReduced from 55 MPH to 50 MPH
Vista ChinoLandau BlvdAvenida MaravillaReduced from 55 MPH to 50 MPH
Vista ChinoAvenida MaravillaDate Palm DriveReduced from 55 MPH to 50 MPH

City crews are already preparing to install updated signage across these roads. City officials are reminding drivers that the updated speed limits are enforceable and meant to keep everyone safe—drivers, cyclists, and pedestrians alike.

