Steven Johnson retires as DWA GM, Esther M. Saenz set to take over as first female GM in agency’s history

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - The Desert Water Agency announced the retirement of General Manager Steven Johnson after 30 years of agency service.

Johnson began his work with DWA in 1995 as an assistant engineer and worked his way up to become the company's Assistant General Manager. He took over as GM in 2024 following the retirement of Mark Krause.

Throughout his time at the company, Johnson negotiated new power purchase and land use agreements to generate revenue and keep rates down for DWA, while also guiding his employees through several departmental restructurings and increasing regulations.

Upon his retirement, former DWA Finance Director Esther M. Saenz is set to replace Johnson as General Manager

Saenz, a 15-year veteran of the agency, will mark a significant milestone for the company as she becomes the first female General Manager in Desert Water Agency’s history.

Saenz began her work at DWA as a phone operator and worked her way through multiple positions at the company through hard work, continued education and dedication.

Former General manager Johnson comments, “Esther has been a key figure in our financial management and strategic planning. Her leadership will ensure a smooth transition and continued stability for Desert Water Agency. I’m confident that she will continue to drive our mission forward with the same dedication and expertise she has shown throughout her career.”

This transition is set to take place this July where Saenz will oversee DWA operations including management of the community's water resources and conservation regulations.

“Holding this position is a tremendous privilege and responsibility,” she said. “I have had the incredible honor of working closely with Steve and the talented team at DWA for more than a decade and I am dedicated to building upon our strong foundation. The continued reliability and sustainability of our water supply is vital for our region and the people who live, work and play here.”

