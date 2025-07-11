Indoor businesses thrive as locals escape from summer heat

PALM DESERT, Calif. (KESQ) – As temperatures rise this summer, indoor businesses thrive with visitors looking to beat the heat while having fun.

The Berger Iceplex is an escape from the heat, with indoor temperatures around 65 degrees. The rink offers a variety of programs for both kids and adults, including NHL Learn to Play and the Skate Academy. There’s something for every age and skill level. They also have plenty of great deals and membership opportunities.

Dave & Buster’s is another option for all ages. With a full-service restaurant and hundreds of arcade games, it's a fun way to spend quality time with family or hang out with friends.

For those seeking cooler temperatures and stunning views of the Valley, the Palm Springs Aerial Tramway is your ride to the top of the Mt. San Jacinto State Park. You'll get up to an elevation of 8,516 feet to be greeted by over 50 miles of hiking trails.