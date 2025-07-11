Rep. Ruiz calls for resignation of DHS secretary Noem in news conference at Adelanto ICE facility

ADELANTO, Calif. (KESQ) - Congressman Raul Ruiz called for the immediate resignation of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem during a news conference at the Adelanto Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facility.

Ruiz was joined by Congresswoman Norma Torres.

According to Ruiz's office, the visit follows a recent denial of entry due to a new Department of Homeland Security (DHS) policy that increases the required notice for congressional visits from 72 hours to 7 days.

Ruiz says his office submitted a request within the longstanding 72-hour timeframe, DHS denied access, citing the new policy.

More from Congressman Ruiz's Office:

"As duly elected Members of Congress, Congressman Ruiz and Congresswoman Torres have the constitutional authority to conduct unannounced oversight of federal facilities, including those operated by ICE. Barriers like this undermine that authority, reduce transparency, and raise serious concerns about the treatment of immigrants being held by ICE. Congressman Ruiz remains committed to holding DHS and ICE accountable and to protecting the rights and dignity of all individuals in the immigration system."

News Channel 3's Garrett Hottle will have more on Ruiz's news conference tonight at 4, 5, and 6 p.m.