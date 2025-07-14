Tickets on sale now for Palm Springs Gay Men’s Chorus at Plaza Theatre

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - The Plaza Theatre announced on Monday that tickets are on sale for the Palm Springs Gay Men's Chorus (PSGMC) 2025-2026 season.

The Theatre announced its upcoming season in the spring, and fans can now buy tickets as the Theatre's renovations near completion.

PSGMC opens its 26th season December 19th through the 21st with "Bells, Brass and Sass," featuring holiday favorites such as performances of "Elf the Musical" and "The Sound of Music."

Following that show, "Rhinestones and Rainbows," a performance inspired by musician and actress Dolly Parton, runs from April 24th through April 26th, 2026.

The Plaza Theatre is set to reopen on December 2nd, with actress Lily Tomlin set to star in its inaugural show.

For ticket prices and more information on all events at the historic Plaza Theatre, visit palmspringsplazatheatre.com.