Twentynine Palms assault suspects arrested; accused of multiple charges

TWENTYNINE PALMS, Calif. (KESQ) – Two assault suspects are in custody after an investigation of an assault with a firearm, throwing rocks, and damaging property.

Deputies from the Morongo Basin Sheriff’s Station were called out to location in Twentynine Palms near Highway 62 and Lear Avenue on June 25 to investigate an assault with a firearm.

Investigators found that two people, a man and a woman, had assaulted a person – a woman threw rocks which struck the person, and a man pulled out a gun and pointed it at the victim. When the victim tried to leave, the pair vandalized the victim’s vehicle.

Deputies couldn’t find the suspects at the time, and they issued arrest warrants.

Deputies learned that the female suspect was at her home on Saturday, July 11, and went to arrest her on the warrant.

Once on scene, deputies located a Polaris RZR and a flatbed trailer that had been reported stolen from a home nearby. A detective from the Morongo Basin Station arrived to assist deputies with the investigation and served a search warrant for the residence.

The suspect man and woman were found to be in possession of suspected methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, a loaded firearm, ammunition, and firearm parts. Both were arrested and transported to the Morongo Basin Jail.

The woman was charged with assault with a deadly weapon and felony vandalism. The man was charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, a felon in possession of a firearm, and a felon in possession of ammunition. The pair were taken to the West Valley Detention Center, where the woman is being held on $100,000 bail, and the man is being held on $130,000 bail.

The case remains under investigation. Deputies urge anyone with information regarding this incident to contact the Morongo Basin Station (760)-366-4175. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call the We-Tip Hotline at 1800-78-CRIME (27463), or leave information on the We-Tip Hotline at www.wetip.com.