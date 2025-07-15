City of Indio shares progress on I-10 interchange improvements project

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) - The City of Indio has been working behind-the-scenes for years on two major infrastructure projects for Monroe Street and Jackson Street, and officials hope it will make a large impact on traffic.

Officials plan to reconstruct and widen the freeway on and off ramps at the Monroe and Jackson interchanges, which is a process designed to ease traffic, enhance safety and improve mobility for resident, visitor and communters.

There will be additional changes including the replacement of the overcrossings at the I-10 and the Coachella Valley Stormwater Channel. The reconstruction will also include additional through lanes and turn lanes to improve traffic.

The project also plans to integrate with the CV Link and incorporate Class IV Bike Lanes along both Monroe and Jackson.

The City said it has been diligently working with Riverside County and the California Department of Transportation to bring the reconstruction projects to the community, as residents have been interested in the high-impact project.

Timelines according to the City of Indio:

Monroe Street

Final design completed: Fall 2025

Construction begins: Summer 2026

Estimated completion: Summer 2028

Jackson Street

Final design in progress

Construction anticipated to being: Summer 2028

Stay News Channel 3 to hear from officials and residents about this long-term project and its impacts.