Indio police seize 1,500 pounds of illegal fireworks over holiday weekend

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) - Indio police arrested nine people for alleged possession of illegal fireworks and three others for DUI during an Independence Day weekend enforcement operation that also resulted in the seizure of approximately 1,500 pounds of fireworks, police announced today.

Officers received more than 150 calls regarding fireworks on July 4 and 5. The operation led to 28 citations, six drone-based captures for unspecified reasons and two arrests related to firearms.

"Based on the noticeable decline in illegal fireworks activity compared to last year, we believe these outreach efforts made a meaningful impact,'' Sgt. Abe Plata said.